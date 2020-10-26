Cardi Debuts With 'stunning' Bang Hair-do, Fans Hail Her As 'fashionnova'; See Post

Bronx rapper Cardi B is hailed by her fan army for giving out major fashion goals. However, this time the musician stunned her fans with her new hair-do. While fans wouldn’t have even guessed if fringes would even suit the WAP singer and Cardi B just did the least expected thing and proved that she can slay bangs too.

Cardi B debuts with bangs

On Saturday, October 24, Cardi B took to Instagram to share her debut with a bang hair-do. Posing alongside her luxurious car, the rapper opted for a peppy orange dress. Holding a statement bag, Cardi B posed for the cameras. She matched her thigh high-slit dress with matching creeper heels. Neatly tied high-bun with bangs and nude makeup completed this ‘sassy’ look. Check it out here:

Fans react

As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans couldn’t help themselves from appreciating this new look of the singer. While some called it “stunning”, for others her picture became nothing less than a “dream”. Fire and heart emoticons haven’t stopped flooding her comment section yet. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

In other news, on the same day, Cardi B’s husband and Migos rapper Offset ended up being detained by cops. During an Instagram live session, the 28-year-old was alleged to have waved guns from his vehicle. Although he wasn’t sent to prison or charged with any criminal clause, however, he was reportedly handcuffed on a street. The news caught the attention of many as more than 25k people has reportedly joined his live stream when the incident took place.

This comes after Cardi B deleted her Twitter citing harassment over her relationship with Offset. In an impromptu video previously, the Bodak Yellow rapper addressed the issue claiming that she left the social media platform due to fans criticising and harassing Offset. In her major outburst, Cardi B explained that she is frustrated by fans along with it she also confessed being ‘tired of explaining herself’.

