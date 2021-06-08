Carey Mulligan And Zoe Kazan To Star As Reporters Who Exposed Weinstein In 'She Said'

Actors Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are all set to feature as investigative journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who broke Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein story, reported ANI. According to the report, Carey and Zoe will star in She Said, a film that is based on The New York Times sexual harassment investigation against Harvey that started off the '#MeToo' movement. Read details to know more about the Harvey Weinstein controversy.

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan to star in She Said

Carey and Zoe are finalised for the Universal Pictures film to portray the role of NY Times reporters, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. The reporters are also the author of the book titled She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement. The film revolves around the duo's contribution to uncovering the widespread sexual harassment and assault allegations against Harvey over the past few decades. Harvey, who was also The Weinstein Company's co-chairman, was eventually sentenced to 23 years in prison.

The story first came out on October 5, 2017, and further ignited a series of stories as many other females came forward to report it. The reporters bagged the Pultizer Prize for Public Service, along with Ronan Farrow from The New Yorker for the investigation and reporting the incident. Furthermore, British actor Carey recently appeared in Promising Young Woman, for which she received the best actor nomination at the Oscars. American actor Zoe was featured in the HBO miniseries The Plot Against America in 2020.

This marks the first time Carey and Zoe will appear together on screen, though they were featured in Ian Rickson's Broadway production of The Seagull in the year 2008. The report suggests that the film will display how Harvey had spent decades using "non-disclosure agreements" to avoid being exposed. The upcoming flick is bankrolled by Brad Pitt's Plan B, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner along with Annapurna Pictures. Megan Ellison will executively produce the film along with Annapurna's Sue Naegle. The project will be overseen by the Universal VP of Lexi Barta's production.

IMAGE: STILL FROM NEVER LET ME GO/ THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

