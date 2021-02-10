Carey Mulligan's ;Promising Young Woman; Review By Publication Slammed By NSCF

The entertainment portal Variety has come under the scanner of the National Society of Film Critics (NSCF). The latter has slammed Variety for their review of Carey Mulligan’s Promising Young Woman. Dennis Harvey, the freelance writer who penned the review, also received backlash from Carey in an interview she gave to the New York Times in December 2020. Read ahead to know more details.

Carey Mulligan’s Promising Young Woman

According to a report by The Wrap, the NSFC has called Variety’s review as a ‘shabby treatment’. Variety has also issued an apology for the same. In their apology, they said that they regret the insensitive language in their review of Promising Young Woman which has minimized Carey Mulligan’s 'daring performance'. The author of the review also has written that Carey Mulligan is a fine actor, but she was an odd choice for the role in the movie.

The apology, too, was objected by the NSFC. They said that apology note should be removed and that the entertainment portal must do more to support their writers. They also defended Dennis Harvey’s criticism of Mulligan’s character. They further elaborated that film critics must have the support of their publication when a powerful person is displeased with what they have written. The National Society of Film Critics comprises of the USA’s 60 most important movie critics.

In an interview with The New York Times, Carey Mulligan expressed her displeasure of the review as well. She said that the review told her she was not a ‘hot’ enough person to pull off this role. The review was written at the Sundance 2020 film festival where the movie was premiered.

Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman

This 2020 film is a dark comedy thriller directed by Emerald Fennell and is her feature directorial debut. The plot of the movie revolves around a medical school dropout, Cassie, who wants to avenge her friend, Nina’s death. Nina was raped by her classmate, and it is implied that Nina committed suicide. Their medical school, too, drops the case on the grounds of insufficient evidence. The film stars Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, and Connie Britton in prominent roles. It received a theatrical release in the US on December 25, 2020.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from Promising Young Woman trailer

