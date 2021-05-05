Carrie Fisher's Daughter Billie Dresses Her Toddler As Princess Leia On Star Wars Day

Late actor Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd shared an adorable picture of her 7-month-old toddler Kingston watching Star Wars. To honour her late mother on the annual Star Wars day, May 4, Lourd dressed the little one as her character, Princess Leia in the sci-fi franchise. Kingston was clad in a white t-shirt with Leia artwork imprinted on it and wore a brown knit hat styled like Leia's iconic double-bun hairdo.

Carrie Fisher's grandson watches her as Princess Leia on annual Star Wars day

Lourd shared a photo of Kingston watching his grandmother Carrie Fisher as Leia in Star Wars: Episode IV from the final throne room scene. Billie Lourd, who appeared in the recent Star Wars trilogy as Kaydel Connix, went for an innovative way to caption the image by using several symbols that spelt out "MAY THE 4TH". May the Fourth is known unofficially as Star Wars Day inspired by a line in the original film when General Dodonna uses "May the Force be with you" as words of encouragement which later evolved to "May the Fourth" among the Star Wars fanbase.

About Carrie Fisher in Star Wars

Carrie Fisher famously made her debut as Leia in the original film Star Wars in 1977, and she was shown as a princess of planet Alderaan, a member of the Imperial Senate, and an agent of the Rebel Alliance. She later reprised the role in Star Wars Episode V titled The Empire Strikes Back in 1980 in which Leia commands a Rebel base and evades Vader as she falls in love with the smuggler Han Solo. She went on to reprise the roles in Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, and The Last Jedi.

Fisher passed away before filming for The Rise of Skywalker. However, the team came up with a creative solution to provide a conclusion to Leia's story by utilising the unused footage from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi along with the help of CGI. Fisher's 'cinnamon bun' hairstyle from Star Wars Episode IV and metal bikini from Return of the Jedi became cultural icons and Leia was called a feminist hero and model for other adventure heroines. Fisher's performance earned her nomination for the Saturn Award for Best Actress twice for Star Wars Episode IV and Return of the Jedi and later received two Saturn Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress for The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

IMAGE: BILLIE LOURD'S INSTAGRAM