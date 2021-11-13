'Cars On The Road' Release Date: When Is 'Cars' Franchise Movie Coming Out On Disney?

Disney recently left the audience in delight when they unveiled the release date of the highly-anticipated movie, Cars on the Road, which is to be released as a part of the Cars Franchise.

Pixar's Cars is a popular Disney franchise created by John Lasseter which first began in 2006 with a movie in the same name. As the movie received positive reviews from the audience, it was followed by sequels in 2011, 2017.

When is 'Cars on the Road' coming out?

Disney team recently took to their official Instagram and Twitter handles and announced the release of the upcoming Cars movie, titled Cars on the Road. They further escalated the curiosity of the fans by revealing that two of the popular characters from the film series namely Lightning McQueen and Mater will be returning to the film and will be voiced by the artists, Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy. It was then revealed that the movie is set to release in 2022, however, the exact date is yet to be uncovered. The announcement read, "Rev your engines: Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy return to voice Lightning McQueen and Mater in the Disney+ original series: Cars on the Road, streaming in 2022!" (sic).

Numerous fans took to Disney's official Instagram handle and expressed their excitement for the film. Many of them also stated how their kids would be delighted to hear this news and even thanked Disney for the new film. Some fans also began asking the exact dates of the release out of curiosity. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to the Cars on the Road release date announcement.

Cars voice cast

As of now, only two of the Cars voice artists names has been revealed that consists of Owen Wilson as the race car Lightning McQueen and Larry the Cable Guy as his best friend Mater.

