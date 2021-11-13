'Cars On The Road' Release Date: When Is 'Cars' Franchise Movie Coming Out On Disney?

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@disney
Disney recently left the audience in delight when they unveiled the release date of the highly-anticipated movie, Cars on the Road, which is to be released as a part of the Cars Franchise.
Pixar's Cars is a popular Disney franchise created by John Lasseter which first began in 2006 with a movie in the same name. As the movie received positive reviews from the audience, it was followed by sequels in 2011, 2017.
Disney team recently took to their official Instagram and Twitter handles and announced the release of the upcoming Cars movie, titled Cars on the Road. They further escalated the curiosity of the fans by revealing that two of the popular characters from the film series namely Lightning McQueen and Mater will be returning to the film and will be voiced by the artists, Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy. It was then revealed that the movie is set to release in 2022, however, the exact date is yet to be uncovered. The announcement read, "Rev your engines: Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy return to voice Lightning McQueen and Mater in the Disney+ original series: Cars on the Road, streaming in 2022!" (sic).
Numerous fans took to Disney's official Instagram handle and expressed their excitement for the film. Many of them also stated how their kids would be delighted to hear this news and even thanked Disney for the new film. Some fans also began asking the exact dates of the release out of curiosity. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to the Cars on the Road release date announcement.
As of now, only two of the Cars voice artists names has been revealed that consists of Owen Wilson as the race car Lightning McQueen and Larry the Cable Guy as his best friend Mater.
2021
November 2021
Hawkeye
The Beatles: Get Back
December 2021
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Welcome to Earth
The Book of Boba Fett
2022
January-March 2022
Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild
Sneakerella
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Cheaper By the Dozen
April-June 2022
Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall
Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers
Better Nate Than Ever
July-September 2022
Baymax!
October-December 2022
Disenchanted
Hocus Pocus 2
Pinocchio
Star Wars: Andor
Ms. Marvel
Limitless with Chris Hemsworth
America the Beautiful
The Simpsons Season 33
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3
Cars on the Road
Zootopia+
Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi
Willow
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.