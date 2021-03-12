Cary Elwes Joins Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7' Cast, Confirms Christopher McQuarrie

The cast of the highly anticipated Tom Cruise starrer action spy thriller, Mission: Impossible 7 has now witnessed an addition of new members including Cary Elwes. The director of the film on Thursday, March 11 announced the updated cast list via several Instagram posts. While making the announcement the filmmaker wrote, “Welcome to The Community #MI7MI8”.

Christopher McQuarrie welcomes Cary Elwes:

As soon as the announcement was made online, it piqued curiosity amongst the ardent fans of the Mission: Impossible franchise. While some couldn’t believe that the cast just got a whole lot bigger, many others screamed ‘Hell Yeah’. Clapping and Smiley emoticons have flooded the director’s comment section. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

For the unversed, Cary Elwes isn’t the only one who has joined the Mission: Impossible community. The director using separate posts confirmed that Game of Thrones's Indira Varma, Catastrophe fame Rob Delaney, The Last Ship actor Charles Parnell and Sherlock star Mark Gatiss are amongst the several A-listers who will feature in the upcoming installment of the action spy thriller which has been filming through 2020 and 2021 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new set of actors have joined the ensemble cast including Vanessa Kirby, Ving Rhames Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett and Simon Pegg who will reprise their roles. In addition, Essai Morales replaced Nicholas Hoult last year as the main protagonist after the shut down during the pandemic. Although Christopher has confirmed the updated cast list, the director did not specify the details of their characters.

The makers have kept their nature of roles under wraps. In the post shared for Rob Delaney, he appears to be donning a military uniform which has made fans speculated that he may essay the role of an army official. Here’s taking a look at the post:

Following Rogue Nation and Fallout, Ethan Hunt will once again lead the IMF operation. Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled for a released in the month of November, this year in the United States. Subsequently, it will also stream online on Paramount+ from January 2022 onwards.

(Promo Image Source: Christopher McQuarrie Instagram & Still from Mission: Impossible)