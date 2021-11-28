Casey Affleck's Latest Instagram Post Confirms His Romance With Caylee Cowan; See Pics

Oscar-winner Casey Affleck has made his relationship with actor Caylee Cowan Instagram official. He confirmed his romance by posting a selfie of the duo, further calling Cowan 'My love'. The sweet dedication came as the duo donated blood to the Red Cross. The duo encouraged their followers to donate blood, noting that it's not only safe but also "PAINLESS and QUICK". The post, which comes shortly after photos of the duo's PDA went viral, also confirms Affleck’s split from his former girlfriend and actor Floriana Lima.

Casey Affleck confirms relationship with Caylee Cowan

Taking to his Instagram handle recently, the Manchester by the Sea actor uploaded multiple pictures of their time at the donation drive. He penned a long note wherein he called Cowan very 'supportive', further iterating that she 'always shows up when it counts'. "@cayleecowan showed up. She is not on the Love’s active roster, but she is MY Love, and she ALWAYS shows up when it counts… However Caylee is usually unenthused about needles, blood, etc, and though she believably feigned nonchalance all the way to the donation location, once on the table with her sleeve rolled up, she was overheard quietly asking a staff member, “Is there a chance I might die?". The answer was no, of course. Donating is not only SAFE but PAINLESS and QUICK.", he wrote. Take a look.

Apart from Cowan, Casey also thanked his other Love teammates who aided the nonprofit organization in their quest for arranging blood for emergency purposes. "When my dudes on the team heard there was a blood shortage and Red Cross was calling for donations, they showed up." he mentioned. He thanked Mets pitcher Brian Nichol, designer Kody McCarty and Jon Hamm for helping someone in need. Caylee reacted to Affleck's heartfelt dedication and wrote, "I love you so much."

For the unversed, Casey is an American actor famous for essaying roles in Ocean's Eleven, Manchester by the Sea, Tower Heist, ParaNorman, and Interstellar, among others. On the other hand, Cowan has starred in films like Sunrise in Heaven, Nicolas Cage Willy's Wonderland among others. She will now be seen in Frank And Penelope as well as Spinning Gold.

Image: AP/ FACEBOOK/ CAYLEE COWAN