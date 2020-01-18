'Bad Boys 4' Movie's Cast, Release Date, And Other Details Announced

Sony Pictures is planning to launch the fourth part of Bad Boys franchise, Bad Boys 4. The screenwriter Chris Bremner will write the script for the upcoming movie. The screenwriter has also signed to write National Treasure 3 for Disney.

National Treasure 3 producer is Jerry Bruckheimer who has also produced three Bad Boys and two National Treasure movies. Jerry Bruckheimer had teamed up with Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan for Bad Boys for Life.

Bad Boys for Life was expected to earn $60 million to $70 million on the first day of release in North American but it earned only 7 million on the first day. The plot of the film includes Will Smith and Martin Lawrence who reunite as old-school cops taking down the leader of a Miami drug cartel. However, the film has a budget of $90 million. Let us take a look at some more details about Bad Boys 4.

ALSO READ | Cameron Smith Wins Sony Open In Another Hawaii Comeback

Everything that is confirmed about Bad Boys 4

It has been less than 15 hours since Bad Boys for Life has hit the theatres. The latest action-comedy series has been getting overwhelmingly positive reviews. In fact, Bad Boys for Life is the first film in the franchise that is not directed by Michael Bay. It has nearly been two decades since Bad Boys II released. Bad Boys for Life is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

However, it has not been confirmed that both the directors might return in the next sequel. The good news for fans is that Bad Boys 4 might release in the future but Bad Boys 4's release year or the date is not out yet.

The only thing that is confirmed is that Chris Bremner is the screenwriter of the upcoming film, Bad Boys 4 and that it will cast Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in lead roles.

ALSO READ | Morikawa Holds 2-shot Lead With Opening Round Of Sony Open Underway In Hawaii

ALSO READ | Sony PlayStation 5 Logo Revealed, More Details Expected At E3 2020 In June

ALSO READ | MLB The Show: MLB, MLBPA Announce Renewed Deal With Sony For Official MLB Game

Image Courtesy: Bad Boys Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.