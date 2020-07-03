Cast Of 'Harry Potter & Deathly Hallows': List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows is the seventh part of the fiction novel series written by J.K. Rowling. The novel was adapted to film in two parts, which are the penultimate and last instalments to the Harry Potter movie franchise. Part 1 was released in 2010 and was directed by David Yates. The movie served as a sequel to Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

It is followed by the last instalment of the Harry Potter movie franchise titled Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. Check out the whole Harry Potter & the Deathly Hallows cast.

Harry Potter & the Deathly Hallows cast

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter

He is seen as the titular role of Harry Potter in the whole movie franchise. He plays the role of a 17-year-old wizard in Deathly Hallows who takes up different challenges to finally kill his mortal enemy Voldemort.

Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley

He is one of Harry's best friends in the movie, along with Hermione Granger which is portrayed by Emma Watson.

Emma Watson is seen as Hermione Granger

She plays the role of Hermione in the whole movie franchise and appears in all the instalments of the film. She is one of Harry's best friends who helps him face different challenges in Hogwarts.

Helena Bonham Carter is seen as Bellatrix Lestrange

She plays the role of Sirius Black's insane cousin in the movie franchise.

Robbie Coltrane as Rubeus Hagrid

Robbie Coltrane is seen as Rubeus Hagrid in the film. He is Harry potter's half-giant friend who features in every part of the movie franchise.

Warwick Davis as Griphook

Warwick Davis plays the role of a goblin named Griphook in the film. He also plays the role of a former employee at Gringotts Bank.

Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy

He is seen as the partly negative character named Draco Malfoy. He is the son of Voldermort's disciples Lucius and Narcissa Malfoy.

Ralph Fiennes as Voldemort

Ralph plays 'he who must not be named' i.e. Lord Voldemort in the film. He is shown as an evil wizard in the fantasy movie franchise.

Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore

Michael is seen as the headmaster of Hogwarts who gets killed in the previous part of the film. He plays the role of Albus Dumbledore.

Harry Potter & Deathly Hallows part 1 and part 2 Supporting cast

Brendan Gleeson as Alastor 'Mad-Eye' Moody

He appeared in a short role in Deathly Hallows. He is also seen as the member of the Order of the Phoenix in the movie.

Rhys Ifans as Xenophilius Lovegood

He plays the father of Harry Potter's friend Luna, who is secretly in association with Voldemort and his army.

Jason Isaacs as Lucius Malfoy

He plays the rolf of Draco Malfoy's father as well as a Death Eater in the Harry Potter movie franchise.

Alan Rickman as Severus Snape

He plays the role of a double agent to the Death Eaters as well as the new headmaster of Hogwarts. However, his true intentions are later revealed in the movie.

Timothy Spall as Peter Pettigrew

He plays the role of the Death Eater who betrayed Harry Potter's parents to Voldemort when Harry was just a baby. Harry Potter's parents got murdered later.

Imelda Staunton as Dolores Umbridge

She plays the role of Senior Undersecretary to the Minister and is also the Head of the Muggle-born Registration Commission. She is shown to be a control freak character in the film.

David Thewlis as Remus Lupin

He is shown as a member of the Order of the Phoenix and later as a teacher at Hogwarts who had to quit when some people come to know that he possesses werewolf characteristics.

Julie Walters as Molly Weasley

Jullie plays the role of the mother of all the siblings of Ron Wesley. She is also a mother figure to Harry Potter in the whole franchise.

