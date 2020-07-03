Cast Of 'Harry Potter & The Prisoner Of Azkaban': List Of Actors And Characters They Play

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is the third part of the Harry Potter fantasy book and movie franchise by J. K. Rowling. It was released in 2004 and is based on the 1999 novel of the same name. The film follows the journey of Harry Potter in the third year at Hogwarts. He also meets with his godfather named Sirius Black in the movie. It is the sequel to Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Check out the whole cast of Harry Potter & the prisoner of Azkaban.

Harry Potter & Prisoner of Azkaban cast

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter

Daniel is seen in the titular role of Harry Potter in the whole movie franchise. He plays the role of a 13-year-old wizard in Prisoner of Azkaban who takes up different challenges in Hogwarts and tries to stay away from the wrath of his archnemesis Voldemort.

Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley

He is one of Harry's best friends in the movie along with Hermione Granger, portrayed by Emma Watson.

Emma Watson as Hermione Granger

She plays the role of Hermione in the whole movie franchise and appears in all the installments of the film. She is one of Harry's best friends who helps him face different challenges in Hogwarts.

Gary Oldman as Sirius Black

He is considered to be Harry Potter's godfather. He is the main story of this Harry Potter installment and is shown to have escaped from the Wizarding prison known as Azkaban. He is wrongfully jailed for being a Death Eater and betraying Harry's parents to Voldemort when he is jailed.

Robbie Coltrane as Rubeus Hagrid

Robbie Coltrane is seen as Rubeus Hagrid in the film. He is Harry potter's half-giant friend who features in every part of the movie franchise.

Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy

He is seen as the partly negative character named Draco Malfoy. He is the son of Voldermort's disciples Lucius and Narcissa Malfoy.

Ralph Fiennes as Voldemort

Ralph plays the 'he who must not be named' i.e. Lord Voldemort in the film. He is shown as an evil wizard in the fantasy movie franchise.

Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore

Michael is seen as the headmaster of Hogwarts named Albus Dumbledore. He is one of the well-wishers of Harry Potter in the movie franchise.

Alan Rickman as Severus Snape

He plays the role of the Potions teacher at Hogwarts and head of Slytherin house as well.

Timothy Spall as Peter Pettigrew

He plays the role of the Death Eater who betrayed Harry Potter's parents to Voldemort when Harry was just a baby. Harry Potter's parents got murdered later.

David Thewlis as Remus Lupin

He is shown as a member of the Order of the Phoenix and later as a Dark Arts teacher at Hogwarts who is also a werewolf.

Harry Potter & Prisoner of Azkaban Supporting cast

Julie Walters as Molly Weasley

Jullie plays the role of the mother of all the siblings of Ron Wesley. She is also a mother figure to Harry Potter in the whole franchise.

Richard Griffiths as Vernon Dursley & Fiona Shaw as Petunia Dursley

He plays the rolf of Harry Potter's muggle uncle in the movie franchise. While Fiona Shaw plays the role of Harry's Muggle aunt.

Emma Thompson as Sybill Trelawney

Emma Thompson plays the role of the Divination teacher at Hogwarts who teaches students about how to read tea leaves, among other things.

Maggie Smith as Minerva McGonagall

Maggie Smith plays the role of the Deputy Headmistress of Hogwarts as well as the Transfiguration teacher at Hogwarts. She also serves as the head of the Gryffindor team in the movie franchise. She is one of the characters in the movie who has known Harry from his birth.

