Cate Blanchett, Academy Award-winning Star, To Receive Lincoln Center’s 47th Chaplin Award

Australian actor Cate Blanchett has done a commendable job throughout her acting career. the actor has numerous awards in her name, which also include two academy awards. She has been in the field for around three decades and continues to excel in her work. To honour her work, the actor is now going to get felicitated by Lincoln Center's 47th Chaplin Award.

As per a report by AP, Film at Lincoln Center announced the award for Blanchett on Friday, February 18, 2022. It will be presented to the Thor: Ragnarok star on April 25, 2022, at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall. Lincoln Center's 47th Chaplin Award is the highest honour and the biggest annual fundraiser for Film at Lincoln Center.

Film at Lincoln Center on presenting the honour to Blanchett

As per AP, Lesli Klainberg, executive director of Film at Lincoln Center, said in a statement how the center is thrilled to welcome back the actor as three of her previous films were screened as a part of the New York Film Festival. Klainberg further lauded Blanchett for her extraordinary performances in films throughout her career.

She said, "We are thrilled to welcome Cate Blanchett back to Film at Lincoln Center, where three of her films have previously screened as part of the New York Film Festival." "Ms. Blanchett’s career includes extraordinary performances in films ranging from small independent efforts to major studio franchises and with some of the most renowned directors of our time. It is our privilege to dedicate an evening of celebration to her, and add one more accolade to her many well-deserved awards," added, Klainberg.

The Chaplin Award Gala began in 1972, with namesake Charlie Chaplin the honouree. Since then, several actors have received the Chaplin Award, including Billy Wilder, Elizabeth Taylor, Meryl Streep, Sidney Poitier, Martin Scorsese and Alfred Hitchcock. The previous award gala honoured Spike Lee. While it was scheduled earlier, the organisation had to postpone it due to the pandemic. The gala was then held in September 2021.

Blanchett, 52, who has been twice the recipient of Academy Awards, is the second-youngest recipient of the Chaplin Award. The youngest one is Tom Hanks, who was also 52 but 38 days younger while receiving the honour in 2009.

Image: AP