Cate Blanchett, Ben Stiller To Team Up For Reboot Of 1960's Show 'The Champions'

Cate Blanchett and Ben Stiller are set to team up for the reboot of the 1960’s TV series The Champions. The Champions was a UK-based adventure series that aired back in 1968-69 and ran for 30 episodes. Stiller will be producing and directing the reboot and the cast will be led by Oscar-winner Blanchett.

The series followed three UN agents who crash land in the Himalayas and are rescued by an advanced civilization living secretly in the mountains of Tibet. They save their lives, granting them enhanced abilities, including extrasensory powers to communicate with one another over distances.

As per a report by Deadline, Ben Stiller is set to direct and produce a feature film adaptation of The Champions alongside double Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett. Both Stiller and Blanchett will headline the cast of the movie, which is yet to begin its production. Other details about the cast members have been kept under the wraps.

The original series cast featured Stuart Damon, Alexandra Bastedo, William Gaunt and Anthony Nicholls in the lead roles. The show follows the story of Craig Stirling, Sharron Macready and Richard Barrett, who work for a United Nations law enforcement During their first mission as a team, their plane crashes in the Himalayas. They are rescued by an advanced civilization living secretly in the mountains of Tibet, who save their lives and grant them extrasensory powers to communicate with one another over distances (telepathy) and to foresee events (precognition), enhanced versions of the ordinary five senses, and intellectual and physical abilities reaching the fullest extent of human capabilities.

Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett is set to star alongside Bradley Cooper in Guillermo del Toro's adaptation of Nightmare Alley by William Lindsay Gresham, which is scheduled to be released in December 2021. She is also set to portray Lilith in Borderlands, a live-action adaptation of a video game of the same name. On the other hand, Ben Stiller has been directing and producing the upcoming drama series Severence, which stars Patricia Arquette and Christopher Walken, and is set for a release on Apple TV+.

