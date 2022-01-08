Cate Blanchett Joins Forces With Director Pedro Almodovar’s First English Feature Film

Cate Blanchett is currently gearing up to join hands with Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, who will soon create his very first English feature film. The film will be titled A Manual For Cleaning Women and will be an adaptation of a short story collection by Lucia Berlin by the same name. The series of stories revolve around women who are engaged in highly demanding jobs.

According to reports by Deadline, the film has currently just begun production and is in the early stages. It will be bankrolled by Cate Blanchett's production company, Dirty Films, in collaboration with El Deseo. The film is one to look out for as it will be helmed by the critically acclaimed Pedro Almodovar, who is lauded for his work in films including Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!, Talk to Her, Pain and Glory, Parallel Mothers and many more. He has been a recipient of a Golden Globe Award for his 1999 film All About My Mother, and also bagged two BAFTA Awards for the film.

The actor is well-known for her work in Ocean's 8, Thor: Ragnarok, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and many other famous projects. Blanchett was most recently seen in Netflix's Don't Look Up, which featured an ensemble cast and has been making headlines ever since its release. The film sees two astronomers trying to warn the world about a comet that is approaching the Earth and has the ability to end mankind and destroy the planet. The film also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Kid Cudi and many other familiar faces. Cate was also seen opposite Bradley Cooper, as she took on a role in Guillermo del Toro's adaptation of Nightmare Alley.

The actor will also soon join hands with Ben Stiller for the reboot of the 1960's TV series The Champions. The adventure series ran for 30 episodes and Stiller will also put on his director's cap for the project. The duo will headline the film, which is yet to begin production.

