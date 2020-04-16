Cate Blanchett Shows Off Thor's Hammer Mjolnir on The Late Show's Home Edition

In this time of lockdown, several talk show hosts have changed the format of their show. They are seen maintaining social distance and hosting celebs from their houses over video conferencing. This has been keeping the fans entertained in this time of crisis. On Tuesday night, during one of the at-home episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Colbert hosted the main antagonist of 2017 Marvel film Thor: Ragnarok, Cate Blanchett. While on the show. Cate Blanchett revealed that she got to keep a valuable prop from the film Thor: Ragnarok. She expressed that she got to keep Thor's hammer Mjolnir with her. Here is how she revealed it.

Cate Blanchett shows off Thor's hammer Mjolnir

While catching up with host Stephen Colbert, Cate Blanchett expressed that she has been doing a lot of cleaning while she is at home and practising social distancing. She then added that this cleaning has now resulted in her finding souvenirs from her previous films. She then expressed that she wanted her kids to see the elf ears from Lord of the Rings, but she found other things.

In the video, Cate Blanchett is heard saying "I've been clearing out the attic and…I was looking for my ears—for my elf ears and I couldn't find them. And I know the kids have Hobbit feet somewhere and I thought, ‘Oh, I'd love to show them to you.' Couldn't find them. But I did find Tauriel's fighting blades." and showed them off. She then added that "I mean, some people stock toilet paper, but I've got these."

After this, Cate Blanchett also jokingly revealed the "real" reason why the Thor shooting got cancelled in Australia. She said "You know how that Thor film that was shut down in Australia? It wasn't anything to do with COVID-19. It was because I got the hammer," she proclaimed as she held the Mjolnir of the Marvel superhero Thor. She also added that "I have Mjolnir here. And, look at how easy I can lift it". In addition to being the owner of Mjolnir, Cate Blanchett also showed off some of the goodies she took home from The Lord of the Rings set as well.

