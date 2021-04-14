Cate Blanchett To Lead Todd Field's Next Feature Directorial Venture Titled 'TAR'

Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett was recently signed on to star in the upcoming film, TAR. The film will be directed by The Bedroom filmmaker Todd Field, marking the director's first feature film in 15 years. The forthcoming project is set up at Focus Features and production is expected to begin in September 2021.

More about TAR

According to a report by Deadline, Todd Field wrote the script and the story does take place in Berlin. However, the details for the upcoming film's plot are unknown and are being kept under wraps. The field will produce TAR under his Standard Film Company banner alongside Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert for Emjag Productions. The filmmaker's last film was Little Children, starring Kate Winslet. The film was an adaptation of Tom Perrotta's novel of the same name. The film earned both Field and Perrotta an Oscar nomination for 'Adapted Screenplay'. The film is slated to go on floors in September, as actress Cate Blanchett is currently busy filming the upcoming science fiction action comedy film Borderlands which will be directed by Eli Roth.

Cate Blanchett's movies and more

Australian actress, Cate Blanchett has often been regarded as one of the greatest actresses of her generation. The actress is famous for her versatile roles in a number of films, and her stage work in various theatre productions. Blanchett has received numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and three British Academy Film Awards. Cate Blanchett's movies include some of her most notable roles in films like The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Hobbit trilogy, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Elizabeth, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Thor: Ragnarok, and many more.

Blanchett is all set to appear next in a number of upcoming films. Apart from TAR and Borderlands, the actress will also be seen in the upcoming psychological thriller film, Nightmare Alley. The will feature an ensemble cast of Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, Richard Jenkins, Ron Perlman, Rooney Mara, and David Strathairn and is scheduled to be released on December 3, 2021. She will also appear in the upcoming Netflix political satire disaster comedy film, Don't Look Up starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. Blanchett will also have a voice-over role in the upcoming stop-motion animated musical fantasy film Pinocchio. Both films are scheduled to release sometime in 2021.

Image source - cateblanhcett Instagram (Fan account)