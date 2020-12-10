Catelynn Lowell And Tyler Baltierra Relationship Timeline: From Teen Pregnancy To Marriage

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra made their appearance in the popular show Teen Mom. Catelynn and Tyler are currently 28-years-old and have created a huge fan base for themselves. The duo first appeared in franchise's first show 16 and Pregnant. From there on, they rose to fame and become an epitome of romance and couple goals among the audience. Take a look at Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra’s relationship timeline below; from teen pregnancy to marriage and having children together.

Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra’s relationship timeline

The couple first met in seventh grade in middle school. According to a past tweet by Tyler, he described Cate as a girl with blonde hair styled with pink highlights. She donned a shirt that had 'I'm with a drummer' written on it. He further went on to describe himself. Tyler had hair down to his shoulders and Tripp pants from hot topic. He also mentioned the date to be 7/15/06 when the duo fell in love and wrote, "That summer of 7/15/06, 2 wild kids fell in love & nobody said they would last #13YearsStrong". Take a look at the post below.

We met in 7th grade music class. Cate had blonde hair with pink highlights & a shirt that said “I’m with the drummer”. I had hair down to my shoulders & Tripp pants from hot topic. That summer of 7/15/06, 2 wild kids fell in love & nobody said they would last 😍💪🏻 #13YearsStrong https://t.co/Y8FScwaqqO — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) July 27, 2019

At the age of 16, the couple discovered that they were going to be parents soon. Tyler and Catelynn were juniors in high school at the time. However, they decided not to raise the child. Catelynn and Tyler put their first child up for adoption. This entire process was chronicled on the show 16 and Pregnant. The couple chose Brandon and Teresa to adopt their child who in turn named the baby Carolyn Carly Elizabeth Davis. According to hollywoodlife.com, being an open adoption agreement, Catelynn and Tyler are still in touch with their first child Carly and make yearly visits.

In the year 2009, the duo featured on Teen Mom that chronicled their post-adoption lives. They were high school seniors at the time. During that period, Tyler popped the big question and asked Catelynn to marry him. In the year 2014, the couple conceived their second child and took to Instagram to break the news. The following year, Tyler and Catelynn welcomed their second child Novalee and tied the knot in a ceremony at Castle Farms venue in Michigan.

Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra’s family was completed after they welcomed their third child in the year 2019. They celebrated the arrival of a baby girl in February that year. Catelynn and Tyler named the girl Vaeda. According to disclosuredaily.com, Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra’s net worth combined is approximately around $1.5 million dollars.

