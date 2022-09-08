Catherine Keener Joins 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Starring Joaquin Pheonix, Lady Gaga: Reports

Joaquin Phoenix is all set to reprise his role as Batman's notorious enemy Arthur Fleck, aka Joker, in the highly anticipated film Joker: Folie A Deux. The film is one of the most awaited films as it will serve as the sequel to the 2019 film Joker. While the makers of the movie have revealed the film will also star Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, Robert de Niro, and Zazie Beetz, Academy Award-nominee Catherine Keener has also reportedly come on board.

As per a recent report by Deadline, Catherine Keener has come on board for a secret role in the upcoming film. The role is reportedly an important one in the film. However, the makers of the film have not made any official announcement yet. Keener was last seen co-starring Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo in the Netflix film The Adam Project. Earlier, the actor appeared in Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion's Netflix series Brand New Cherry Flavor.

More about the upcoming sequel Joker: Folie A Deux

After the success of the 2019 film Joker, the makers of the franchise are gearing up to move forward with the story of Arthur Fleck portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. Todd Phillips has returned to direct the film and also co-write its script with Scott Silver. While the first part took the viewers on a journey which revealed why Arthur Fleck chose to become an anti-hero who sought to destroy Gotham City, not much is known about the story of the sequel, which is touted to be a musical set in Arkhan Asylum-- the place where Fleck is sent in the end of the first film.

The upcoming sequel will also see pop star Lady Gaga play the role of Clown Prince of Crime’s co-conspirator Harley Quinn, known for her crazy criminal mind. On the other hand, Beetz is set to reprise her role as Fleck's neighbour with whom he dreams to have a romantic relationship. The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 4, 2024, as per Warner Bros. Moreover, its production is expected to go on floors by December 2021.

Image: AP/Instagram/@jokermovie