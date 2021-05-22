Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrates Daughter Cary Zeta Douglas' Graduation; Says 'so Proud'

The Mask of Zorro fame Catherine Zeta-Jones took to Instagram on Saturday, May 22, 2021, to share a post congratulating her daughter Cary Zeta Douglas as she completes a milestone in her academic achievement. Cary was joined by both her parents along with brother Dylan Douglas for an adorable family photo on her graduation day. Catherine penned a sweet note lauding her daughter and revealing details about the same.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Oscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones posted a family photo on Instagram in honour of Carys' high school graduation. In the happy photo, they all can be seen striking a simple pose and is all smiles for the camera. Catherine donned a red top, white trousers along a black jacket. Her husband sported a blue shirt, grey sweater, black trousers and cream coat. Cary, on the other hand, donned a white dress, coat and a printed scarf, while her brother wore a white shirt along with a black suit.

Along with the photo, she also wrote, “Carys!!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate”. She added, “You rock and we love you”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as she shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Yay!!! Congratulations @carys.douglas”. Another user wrote, “woohoo! This is such a happy picture. Love it”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' daughter had turned 18 in April, receiving a sweet tribute from her mom in honour of the age-milestone occasion. The actor shared sweet pictures of Carys Zeta Douglas. She wrote, "Happy 18th Birthday Carys Zeta! You are everything, and everything is you". She added, "Thank you for the joy you bring me. At 5 am this morning, you texted me to thank me, for giving birth to you. That's the kind of woman you are. Kind". Zeta-Jones continued "Your wisdom outnumbers your years. Your beauty is deep and your heart is big enough to love and envelop the world, your sense of humour......very important.... is insurmountable. I could go on". She concluded by saying, "Your Japanese needs some work, but that's doable. I love you angel. Mama". Take a look at the post below.

Image: Catherine Zeta-Jones Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.