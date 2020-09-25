Catherine Zeta-Jones Takes Quarantine Hair Transformation Plunge, Flaunts New Hairdo On IG

It seems like Hollywood actor Catherine Zeta-Jones has finally taken her quarantine hair transformation plunge, as she recently flaunted her new short hairstyle on Instagram. Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a selfie on Instagram, which features the actor donning a coral off-shoulder top, as she shows the length of her hair, which reaches till her collarbone. Take a look at the picture shared.

Also Read | Popular Playback Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away At The Age Of 74

Catherine Zeta-Jones' post

Catherine Zeta-Jones captioned the shot as "Peachy" along with a kiss emoji. Keeping her eye mascara on-point, Catherine Zeta-Jones went for a minimal makeup look, as the actor can be seen donning only a mild lavender-coloured lipstick. In a recent QA session with fans, Catherine revealed that she had been spending quarantine in New York with her family.

Also Read | Catherine Zeta-Jones Reveals THIS Deepika Padukone Movie Is Her Favourite

It seems like Catherine Zeta-Jones’ picture left fans impressed, as they showered love on the actor's look and filled the comment section with heart emojis. Some fans also mentioned that Jones never ages. Take a look at how fans reacted to the picture shared:

Fans React

Recently, Catherine Zeta-Jones flaunted her wavy locks when she shared a throwback monochromatic picture on Instagram. The picture features Jones glaring at the camera, as she brings her hair forward. In her caption, Catherine Zeta-Jones mentioned that she shared the picture just to check how her fans were doing. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor:

Also Read | Popular Playback Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away At The Age Of 74

Catherine-on the work front:

Catherine made her big debut in Hollywood with the French film, 1001 Nights. However, the actor became a household name with her performances in the much-acclaimed action film, The Mask of Zorro, which released in 1998. Later, in her career, Catherine went on to deliver blockbuster films like Entrapment, Ocean's Twelve, Intolerable Cruelty, The Terminal, No Reservations and Chicago (for which the actor won her first Academy Award). In 2010, Jones was appointed as the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for her film and humanitarian endeavours.

Also Read | Catherine Zeta-Jones Reveals THIS Deepika Padukone Movie Is Her Favourite

(Image credits: Catherine Zeta-Jones Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.