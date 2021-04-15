Catherine Zeta-Jones Gets Her Second Shot Of Covid-19 Vaccine, Shares Happy News Via Insta

Popular actor Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a happy selfie on her social media account, announcing that she was finally vaccinated. Catherine shared that she received her second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The 51-year-old Welsh actor flashed a happy smile and shared that people could not see it because she wore a mask to cover her face and protect herself from the virus. Check out Catherine Zeta-Jones' Instagram post below.

Catherine gets her second dose of the vaccine

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a picture of her in a black outfit. She wore a stylish pair of glasses and also covered her face with a white face mask. In the caption, she wrote, "2nd shot this morning!! So happy! I have a megawatt smile under my mask! ðŸ˜·"(sic). Catherine's followers on social media looked delighted to hear the news of the actor getting vaccinated. Her followers left comments under Catherine Zeta-Jones' Instagram post.

An Instagram user wrote, "Oh my god so happy to hear this. So happy for you. We love to hear that you are safe. Sending lots of love â¤ï¸"(sic), while another wrote that she was 'lucky' to get her shot of covid-19 vaccine. Another Instagram user left a comment, "Gargles trump masks, social distancing, & vaccines."(sic), reminding people of the basic things to keep in mind amid the Pandemic. Some of her fans also wished her 'Good Morning' and 'Nice Day', in the comment section under her post.

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been a part of several films, TV programs as well as theatre productions. She began her career at the age of nine and worked in several productions as a child actor and as a teenager. She gained popularity in Britain with the role of a country girl in the television series The Darling Buds of May. Some of her popular films include The Terminal, Chicago, Traffic and The Rebound. On the work front, she currently appears on the show Prodigal Son and plays the character Dr Vivian Capshaw. The show follows the story of a serial killer named Malcolm Bright, who was also known as The Surgeon.

