Catherine Zeta-Jones Pens A Sweet Birthday Post For Her 'angel' Carys Douglas

The Mask of Zorro actor Catherine Zeta-Jones took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, to share a heartwarming post as she celebrates her daughter’s 18th birthday. The actor shared adorable pictures of her daughter Carys Zeta Douglas and penned a long note wishing the actor on her special day. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things nice.

In the first picture, Catherine shared a throwback picture of her and her daughter which is too cute to miss. They both can be seen striking a simple pose and are all smiles. In the second picture, the actor shared a recent picture of her daughter striking a candid pose donning a floral bikini. The third post shows a conversation between the two where her daughter thanks her mother for giving her birth.

Along with the pictures, the actor wrote, "Happy 18th Birthday Carys Zeta! You are everything, and everything is you". She added, "Thank you for the joy you bring me. At 5 am this morning, you texted me to thank me, for giving birth to you. That's the kind of woman you are. Kind". Zeta-Jones continued "Your wisdom outnumbers your years. Your beauty is deep and your heart is big enough to love and envelop the world, your sense of humour......very important.... is insurmountable. I could go on". She concluded by saying, "Your Japanese needs some work, but that's doable. I love you angel. Mama". Take a look at the post below.

On seeing this heartfelt post, Carys Zeta Douglas left a sweet comment on the post. She wrote, “I love you my mamma! Thank you for all that you do”. Take a look at Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter comment below.

Apart from Carys' comment, several users went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the users wished for the birthday girl, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Happy birthday to @carys.douglas”. Another one wrote, “What a beautiful mother/daughter relationship. We need more loving situations like this in the world. It’s people like both of you that can change things and make the world a better place. Enjoy your time together”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Image Source: Carys Douglas Instagram

