Catherine Zeta-Jones When Asked If Her Kids Would Venture Into Acting: "Its On The Cards"

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are two of the most popular couples in Hollywood. They married in 2000 and have two children: a son Dylan Michael, and a daughter, Carys Zeta. As the celebrity kids are now looking forward to building their careers, Zeta-Jonas revealed that acting is very much an option for them.

Catherine Zeta-Jonas says ‘it’s in the cards’ for her kids to become actors

In an appearance on TODAY via video chat, Catherine Zeta-Jones opened up about the future of her children, Dylan, 20, and Carys, 17, in the entertainment industry. According to Mirror, she admitted that the journey she had as an actor has been “extraordinary,” so she can only encourage the kids to do what they love. The actor mentioned that Dylan and Carys are extremely bright and they are both studying history and politics. And they get all their brains from her.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas also suggested their kids' other career paths. She said that they would be the first parents to say, ‘You know, maybe you should think of another career,’ but they have seen how passionate Dylan and Carys are about the craft. The actor stated that the children know what "celebritydom" is. They know the good, the bad, and all of that. She noted that the kids’ passion is about acting as a craft and they have done every theatre camp. They went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with all the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, she disclosed.

Another factor Catherine Zeta-Jones expressed that could put pressure on Dylan and Carys is that they would be forced to face in a bid to prove themselves as the children of two well-established stars. She explained that in a way, one would think that there are so many open doors for people to go into the same business as their parents. But, in fact, one has to really prove themselves more, and it is hard to be compared to.

However, Catherine Zeta-Jones’ kids have a mentor in their father Michael Douglas, who himself is a child of Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas and Diana Douglas. She mentioned that he has been able to share his experience because she does not know what it means to be a star kid.

Despite all the concerns, Michael and Catherine hinted that their children seem determined to try their hand at acting and prove themselves. She said that they have had that discussion and the kids are still not deterred. So, she just presumes that acting is in the cards and she is very excited to see whatever journey Dylan and Carys happen to go on.

