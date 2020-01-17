'Cats' Movie's Perplexing Ending Explained; What Does It Really Mean?

The recently released musical movie, Cats by Tom Hooper is receiving a negative response from the fans and audiences. Cats opened to the tune of $6.5 million domestically and $4.4 million internationally. Despite having a celebrated star cast and one of the most talked and viewed trailers in recent times, the movie did not do well on the big-screens. Cats has been confusing the audiences for decades on stage and the movie changes make the film’s ending even more puzzled. However, here is an explanation of the movie’s end.

Cats Movie Ending Explained

As it is known Cats is all about the Jellicle Ball, a singing competition like event amongst the Jellicle Tribe. In the screen version of Cats, Victoria becomes the central star, who is a former house cat abandoned by her owner. She finds herself a part of the Jellicle Tribe as they meet to make their annual Jellicle Choice. According to the rituals, Tribe leader Old Deuteronomy (Judi Dench) picks one cat every year to ascend to the Heaviside Layer where they will be reborn into the life they have always wanted. The ball has many candidates including Bustopher Jones (James Corden), Jennyanydots (Rebel Wilson), and Gus the Theater Cat (Ian McKellen.) However, after each of them makes their musical case for being chosen, Macavity kidnaps them with the intention of forcing Old Deuteronomy to choose him as the winner.

Eventually, Mr. Mistoffelees (Laurie Davidson) saves Victoria. After singing the show’s most iconic song Memory, Grizabella (Jennifer Hudson) is chosen as the winner. She ascends into the sky towards the Heaviside Layer in a chandelier attached to a hot air balloon. Macavity, however, tries to make one last attempt at escape, latching into a rope hanging from the chandelier. He loses his grip and ends up stuck on the top of Nelson’s Column with no hope of rescue as Grizabella journeys towards a new life.

Image Courtesy: Catsmovie Instagram

