Cepillín's Demise: Netizens Pay Tribute To Him, Call Him "iconic Hispanic Legend"

Cepillín's demise: netizens pay tribute to him, call him "iconic Hispanic legend" and stated that birthday songs will be different now. Read on.

Cepillín

Ricardo González Gutiérrez who goes by the name Cepillin passed away on March 8, 2021. He was 75 years of age and was a well known Mexican clown, singer, TV host and actor. He kickstarted his career in 1977 and had won millions of hearts with his performance on screen. Fans of the celebrity took to social media to mourn his loss.

What happened to Cepillín?

Media portal El Paso Times reported earlier this week that Cepillin passed away after battling cancer. After being diagnosed with spinal cancer, he also suffered from respiratory failure. Cepillin was in intensive care for a few days to treat respiratory failure and pneumonia, which he could not overcome and it resulted in his demise.

Career of Cepillín the Mexican clown

Ricardo was a dentist who became famous when a local TV channel interviewed him. As a dentist, he used to paint his face so that kids would not be afraid of him when they came to him for medical assistance. Later he got the name of Cepillin, which means Little (tooth) Brush in Spanish.

Netizens mourn Cepillín death

A number of netizens took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Cepillin. They expressed how much they enjoyed his shows and work and how they would miss him. Check out some of the fan tributes to Cepillin on Twitter.

In the year 1977, he was featured in a show called El Show De Cepillin, which was an educational comedy show. In the show, Ricardo would interview various celebrities and among many, Ricardo had hosted Lou Ferrigno, who was known for the portrayal of Hulk on a popular TV show. As his show started gaining popularity, Ricardo became one of the most famous clowns in Mexico and all Latin America. His show aired in more than 18 countries.

Cepillin also featured in 27 long play albums of children songs and 11 of them garnered him a lot of popularity. Around 25 million copies were sold worldwide. Among the works of Cepillin, his most famous works include songs like, La feria de Cepillín (Cepillín's Fair), Tomás ("Thomas"), En el bosque de la China ("In China's forest") and La Gallina Cocoua. In the year 1979, Cepillin appeared in Milagro en el circo and in 1989, he was featured in La Corneta de mi General.

 

 

