Chadwick Boseman Death Anniversary: Mark Ruffalo To Kevin Hart, H'wood Celebs Pay Tribute

Dubbed as one of the most beloved superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman breathed his last on August 28 last year. Marking his first death anniversary on August 28, 2021, moaning fans took to their social media handles to remember the actor and his contribution to the world. Along with the fans, Boseman was lovingly remembered by his Hollywood friends and Marvel fraternity, who paid him an emotional tribute online.

Chadwick Boseman death anniversary

The actor was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer at the age of 43 in 2016, which progressed to stage four, leading to his death. According to a report by Hollywood Reporter, the actor passed away after a prolonged fight with cancer in Los Angeles, surrounded by his wife and family. Although the actor was known for appearing in several movies, his fame catapulted after playing the titular role in the 2018 film Black Panther.

Mark Ruffalo, Kevin Hart and more pay him tribute

Actor and stand up comedian Kevin Hart took to his Instagram to share a picture of Boseman with his kid with an endearing caption. He wrote, ''Legends never die….rest in paradise KING!!!!!'' His Marvel co-star Sebastian Stan also took to his Instagram to pay Boseman a tribute by sharing his monochrome picture with a heart and praying hands emoji. Scandal actor Kerry Washington took to her Twitter to remember the late actor by writing, ''One year without Chadwick Boseman. Thank you for watching over us. We miss you King.''

Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong'o also took to her Twitter to pay a special tribute by sharing an unseen picture of them bursting out laughing together. Sharing the picture, she wrote, ''I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do... One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me.''

I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do... One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me. pic.twitter.com/4y7H7Bhtpo — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) August 28, 2021

Viola Davis shared an emotional tribute to the late actor and mourned the actor's death. She shared the screen with him in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom for which he was nominated for an Oscar. Sharing a BTS picture from the set, she wrote, ''This day last year you left this earth and us. Man you are missed!!! 💔🙏🏿❤'' Another heartfelt tribute came from Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo who shared a beautiful monochrome picture of Boseman and wrote, ''Can’t believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today.''

IMAGE- AP