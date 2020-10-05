Chadwick Boseman's Brother Derrick Boseman Recalls His Last Conversation With Him

The passing away of Chadwick Boseman has left a void in the hearts of his fans, friends, family and the entire film fraternity. The late actor is still being remembered by his loved ones. Recently, Chadwick Boseman’s brother Derrick Boseman recalled his last conversation with his brother. Derrick also went on to reveal a few more details about his relationship with his late brother.

During an interview with the New York Times, Derrick recalled his final conversation with Chadwick. The actor told his brother that he is in the fourth quarter, and he needed to get out of the game. Derrick revealed that Chadwick realized that he was tired and was ready to go. He added that, when Chadwick told him that, he changed his prayer from, “God heal him, God save him,” to “God, let your will be done”. Pastor Derrick Boseman said that the next day he passed away.

Derrick also went on to recall a few details from their childhood where they lived in the small town of Anderson, S.C. He said that his brother’s talents shined from a young age and also revealed that he was gifted. Talking about his artistic abilities, Derrick said that Chadwick is probably the most gifted person he has ever met.

Chadwick's other brother, Kevin Boseman, also talked to the outlet about the Chadwick he knew against the world-famous Marvel star. He said that he has been trying to remember Chad and not Chadwick and there has just been a lot of Chadwick in the air. Kevin also revealed that when someone becomes a celeb, one has to start sharing the person with the world. He also added that he has always endeavoured to him like his brother. Kevin also concluded saying that his brother always did his best and his best was incredible.

About the actor’s passing away

Chadwick Boseman passed away at the age of 43 in Los Angeles, California on August 28, 2020, after losing his battle against colon cancer. According to an Instagram post posted by his family, they revealed that Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III cancer of the colon in 2016, kept his diagnosis under wraps and continued to function. As mentioned earlier, a lot of people in the film fraternity mourned this loss of the actor.

