Chadwick Boseman's Brother Says That The Late Actor Was Not Snubbed At Oscars 2021

The Oscars 2021 were held on April 25, 2021, and Anthony Hopkins bagged the Best Actor award for his role in The Father. Several Chadwick Boseman fans considered Anthony's win as an Oscar snub for the late actor. Chadwick was among the nominees in the Best Actor category, for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Recently, Chadwick’s family stated that they do not consider it a snub.

Chadwick Boseman's family does not consider Anthony's win a snub

Chadwick Boseman's family recently spoke to TMZ and said that they do not consider it as a snub. Chadwick Boseman's brother, Derrick stated that they weren't upset or agitated over his loss. He said, "I’m sure [Anthony] would [wish him the best] if Chad won. The family isn’t upset or agitated because every nominated actor was excellent and deserving of the award." Further, he also revealed what the Oscars win would have meant to the actor saying that the win would have been an achievement but was "never an obsession".

Anthony Hopkins paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman

On the other hand, Anthony who won the award for his role in The Father paid tribute to Chadwick in his acceptance speech. He said, “At 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award. I really didn't. I'm very grateful to the Academy, and thank you. I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early. I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honoured. Thank you.” Take a look below.

More about Anthony Hopkins at Oscars 2021

Anthony Hopkins took home his second Academy Award after he won the first for Best Actor in 1992 for his performance in The Silence of the Lambs. In The Father, he played an ageing man struggling with dementia as his daughter moves in to take care of him. Joaquin Phoenix, who was the winner of last year’s Best Actor, presented the category and accepted the award on Anthony Hopkins' behalf. The Father received several nominations including Best Picture, Best Editing, Best Production Design and Best Supporting Actress.

