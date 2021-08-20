Chadwick Boseman's Last Performance In 'What If...?' Leaves Netizens Emotional

Marvel Studios on August 18, released the latest episode of their first animated series, What If...? featuring late Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman in his last performance. The animated series saw Chadwick Boseman's marvel character King T'Challa in a different portrayal. Reportedly, Boseman finished dubbing his character soon before his sudden demise in 2020. Hearing Boseman's voice as T'Challa for the last time was a bitter-sweet experience for his fans. Twitter saw Boseman's fans expressing their feelings while watching the new episode of What If...?. Here's how fans reacted to the episode.

Netizens react to Boseman's last performance in What If...?

Chadwick Boseman's fans were delighted to hear his voice for the last time as T'Challa. The latest episode of What If...? was titled What If... T'Challa Became A Star-Lord?. The episode saw Yondu coming to earth and kidnapping T'Challa instead of Peter Quill. The episode also saw that T'Challa always wanted to explore the world and eventually ends up as Star-Lord. The episode also had several unexpected twists which amazed Marvel fans.

Taking to Twitter, a fan expressed his feelings about the episode. The user wrote, "Just watched Marvels What If episode 2 with T’Challa as Star Lord, and bruh it was emotional hearing Chadwick Boseman again honestly was such a phenomenal episode from start to finish also there were some really unexpected twists in this episode which I loved!." On the other hand, a fan shared how he burst into tears right after hearing Boseman's voice. the user wrote, "Watched the T'Challa episode of What If...? and damn near cried when I heard Chadwick Boseman's voice RIP legend, you truly are missed." A fan shared an artistic graphic of Black Panther and wrote, "After watching the latest WHAT IF...? two things I already knew became so much more obvious: 1. I miss Chadwick Boseman. 2. I'm not ready to say goodbye to this Black Panther. Tony, Steve, and Nat got long arcs over multiple movies."

Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020, after a long battle with colon cancer. The actor was 43 when he breathed his last. Marvel Studios dedicated the What If...? episode to Boseman. Marvel Studios wrote, "Dedicated to our friend, our inspiration and our hero Chadwick Boseman," in the episode.

