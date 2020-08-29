Chadwick Boseman's Last Tweet Was In Support Of Democratic VP Nominee Kamala Harris

Black Panther fame Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28 after battling colon cancer for four years. The actor’s last tweet was for VP nominee Kamala Harris. He shared a picture of the duo that was clicked at Freedom for Immigrants event in California. Chadwick Boseman wrote, “YES @KamalaHarris #WhenWeAllVote #Vote2020”

Chadwick Boseman tweeted about Kamala Harris on August 12. This was right after Harris was announced as the Democratic presidential candidate by former Vice President Joe Bidden. Take a look at Chadwick Boseman’s tweet.

Kamala Harris' tribute to Black Panther actor

On August 29, Kamala Harris took to her Twitter handle to pay her last respect to the Black Panther actor. She shared a picture with Chadwick Boseman from Freedom for Immigrants event. Kamala Harris expressed that she is heartbroken by the news. She wrote, "My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family." Take a look at Kamala Harris' tribute for Chadwick Boseman.

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman shot to fame after playing the character of King T'Challa who was also a superhero in the Marvel film Black Panther.

Chadwick is survived by his wife. Here's the official statement released by the late actor's publicist.

The statement read, “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther."

About Chadwick Boseman's career

Chadwick Boseman's gained major recognition as T'Challa, also known as Black Panther, of Marvel Comics. He starred in several movies of Marvel starting from Captain America: Civil War. In 2018, the film Black Panther was released based on Chadwick Boseman's character T'Challa/Black Panther and his country Wakanda. Chadwick played Black Panther in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame as well. All movies ended up being the highest-grossing films. Chadwick Boseman was last seen in a Netflix film Da 5 Bloods that was released on the OTT platform in June 2020.

