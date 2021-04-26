Chadwick Boseman's Oscar Snub Infuriates Twitterati, Fans Say "used His Death For Profit"

Chadwick Boseman fans are furious over the result of the Oscars 2021. This is because the late actor did not end up winning the Best Actor Award this year for his role in the Netflix film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The film marked Chadwick’s last film role. Chadwick lost the honour to actor Anthony Hopkins, who won the award for his performance in the film The Father.

Oscars 2021 full winners list has finally been announced with a slight change in its presentation. Every year, the Best Picture award is announced at the end, but this year the Best Actor category was announced in the end and soon the program ended. Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins ended up winning the Best Actor award for his performance in the film, The Father.

But Anthony Hopkins’ Oscar win did not sit well with many audience members. Many Twitter users pointed out that late actor Chadwick Boseman deserved to win the award. As mentioned earlier, the award order was changed this year, hence many folks on Twitter pointed out that this was done to gain more ratings.

Moreover, fans said that Chadwick Boseman’s posthumous tribute would attract larger audiences, especially attracting his fans. Apart from Chadwick Boseman's fans, many Twitter users also believed that Korean actor Steven Yuen deserved to be the Best Actor winner for his performance in the film, Minari. Take a look at some of these Twitter reactions below.

So the #Oscars saved the Best Actor Oscar for last, played soul music when Joaquin Phoenix walked out to present it and DIDN’T give it Boseman? Best Picture is usually the last category. What kind of set up was this lol. pic.twitter.com/gpZjOpKm0J — AKA Stacey (@ThzPrettyGrlRox) April 26, 2021

congratulations to my 2021 #Oscars winner for best actor steven yeun âœ¨ pic.twitter.com/wY0uhactmL — William Yu ìœ ê·œí˜¸ (@its_willyu) April 26, 2021

Joaquin Phoenix coming out to award the late Chadwick Boseman with the Best Actor trophy.



“Acting is weird lol. Anthony Hopkins you win I guess. Goodnight!”#Oscars pic.twitter.com/cHFMAT4UbQ — Marshall Kistner (@mackistner) April 26, 2021

Yeah the “let’s put Best Actor last so, obviously, we can celebrate the life of Chadwick Boseman” really backfired — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 26, 2021

Me when Chadwick Boseman didn't win for Best Actor#Oscars

pic.twitter.com/EjFYg1wqA1 — Siobhain (@summer0001) April 26, 2021

According to USA Today’s report, all the Oscars 2021 nominees received a one of a kind NFT artwork in honour of the late Black Panther actor. Many people expected late Chadwick Boseman to be announced as the Best Actor winner since he posthumously won several awards this year. These awards included a Best Actor win at Golden Globes, Critics Choice, and a SAG. Hence, Chadwick Boseman’s loss at Oscars 2021 came as a shock to many.

Talking about Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther passed at age of 43 in August last year. The Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom actor passed after battling colon cancer for four years. Chadwick Boseman died in Los Angeles and was with his wife and family at the time. A statement by his family revealed that Chadwick shot for films like Marshall, Da 5 Bloods, and Ma Rainey’s… between “countless surgeries and chemotherapy”.

