Chadwick Boseman's Oscar Snub Infuriates Twitterati, Fans Say "used His Death For Profit"

Chadwick Boseman lost an Oscar to actor Anthony Hopkins. The loss did not sit well with Twitterati and they dragged the Motion Picture Academy for the same.

chadwick boseman snubbed at Oscars 2021

Chadwick Boseman fans are furious over the result of the Oscars 2021. This is because the late actor did not end up winning the Best Actor Award this year for his role in the Netflix film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The film marked Chadwick’s last film role. Chadwick lost the honour to actor Anthony Hopkins, who won the award for his performance in the film The Father.

Chadwick Boseman fans furious over his loss at Oscars 2021

Oscars 2021 full winners list has finally been announced with a slight change in its presentation. Every year, the Best Picture award is announced at the end, but this year the Best Actor category was announced in the end and soon the program ended. Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins ended up winning the Best Actor award for his performance in the film, The Father.

But Anthony Hopkins’ Oscar win did not sit well with many audience members. Many Twitter users pointed out that late actor Chadwick Boseman deserved to win the award. As mentioned earlier, the award order was changed this year, hence many folks on Twitter pointed out that this was done to gain more ratings.

Moreover, fans said that Chadwick Boseman’s posthumous tribute would attract larger audiences, especially attracting his fans. Apart from Chadwick Boseman's fans, many Twitter users also believed that Korean actor Steven Yuen deserved to be the Best Actor winner for his performance in the film, Minari. Take a look at some of these Twitter reactions below.

According to USA Today’s report, all the Oscars 2021 nominees received a one of a kind NFT artwork in honour of the late Black Panther actor. Many people expected late Chadwick Boseman to be announced as the Best Actor winner since he posthumously won several awards this year. These awards included a Best Actor win at Golden Globes, Critics Choice, and a SAG. Hence, Chadwick Boseman’s loss at Oscars 2021 came as a shock to many.

Talking about Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther passed at age of 43 in August last year. The Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom actor passed after battling colon cancer for four years. Chadwick Boseman died in Los Angeles and was with his wife and family at the time. A statement by his family revealed that Chadwick shot for films like Marshall, Da 5 Bloods, and Ma Rainey’s… between “countless surgeries and chemotherapy”.

