‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman's Wife Files Probate Petition In Absence Of A Will

Chadwick Boseman’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward has filed a petition with the probate court as the actor did not have any child. Since the actor passed away without a valid will in place or a heir, the filing of the probate petition would allow his wife to administer the late actor’s estate.

Chadwick Boseman's wife files the probate petition

Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer in August after battling with it for four years. He had no children but he is survived by both his parents, as stated in the petition filed by Ledward. Under the California law, when a person dies intestate, the spouse inherits all community property and has to split the individual’s separate property with the parents.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Taylor Simone Ledward has revealed in the documents that the late actor’s personal property is worth $ 939,000.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Boseman Chadwick and Ledwards relationship

It was revealed after the untimely demise of Chadwick that he had married his longtime girlfriend Taylor Simone Ledward. They got engaged in October 2019 and the two had started dating in the year 2015. Ever since then they had always been together and the actor had given a shoutout to her at the NAACP Image Award when he won an award for his role in the film Black Panther. Here is what he had said:

Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you.

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Chadwick was only 43 years of age when he passed away on August 28th, 2020 battling with colon cancer. It was revealed on social media that he was diagnosed with colon cancer and that he had been undergoing a treatment for it. Here is what the psot read:

Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Image credits: Chadwick Boseman Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.