Emmy Awards is among the four major American awards shows for performing arts and entertainment after the Grammys, the Oscars, and the Tony awards. While the much-awaited 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on September 12, 2022, the organisers recently unveiled the names of the winners of the Creative Arts Emmys one of which included the name of the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. As the actor’s wife accepted the award on his behalf, she went emotional and thanked everyone for the honour.

Chadwick’s wife Simone gets emotional as Boseman bags an Emmy

Chadwick Boseman’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward recently went on stage to accept the award at downtown Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on her husband’s behalf. As per The Hollywood Reporter, as Simone accepted the award on her husband’s behalf, she addressed the audience by revealing that when she learned about the nomination, she began thinking about everything that was going on when he was recording while being in such awe of his commitment and his dedication. As Boseman received the award for the outstanding character voice-over performance category for his role as Star-Lord T'Challa in What If, Simone shed light on the character he portrayed while adding how it was so important in his career.

“When I learned that Chad was nominated for this award, I started thinking about everything that was going on when he was recording — everything that was going on in the world and in our world and just being in such awe of his commitment and his dedication. And what a beautifully aligned moment it really is that one of the last things he would work on would not only be revisiting a character that was so important to him and his career and to the world, but also that it be an exploration of something new, diving into a new potential future — particularly with everything he spoke about the purpose and finding the reason that you are here on the planet on this very time. You can’t understand your purpose unless you’re willing to ask, ‘What if,’ unless you’re willing to say, ‘What if the universe is conspiring in my favour, what if it’s me?'” she stated.

To conclude, Chadwick Boseman’s wife thanked everyone for the honour while adding how she was honoured on her husband’s behalf. Thank you so much for the honour — Chad would be so honoured, and I’m honoured on his behalf,” she added.

Chadwick Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and passed away in 2020. The news of his death was shared by his family members via his Instagram page. The post read, "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.⁣ Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV. It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side."

Image: Instagram/@chadwickboseman/@s11mone