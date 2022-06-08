Chaney Jones Quashes Breakup Rumours With Kanye West; Drops Loved-up Birthday Post For Him

Chaney Jones has put an end to her and Kanye West's breakup rumours by dropping an adorable birthday post for the Donda rapper. The 24-year-old model wished her beau by sharing a video montage of their pictures and lovingly referring to him as 'baby'. Chaney's birthday wish came after she wiped all glimpses of her and Kanye from her Instagram, which fueled breakup rumours.

Chaney Jones puts an end to breakup rumours with Kanye West

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, June 8, Chaney shared a video filled with the couple's fond moments and wrote," Happy birthday baby (black-heart emoticon) I love youuuuu.”

This comes shortly after TMZ reported that the duo has parted ways after 5 months of dating, adding that the rapper was spotted on a movie outing with another woman. A source from Kanye West's side also told Page Six about how their relationship had turned 'choppy' after their trip to Tokyo. However, it maintained that West’s history of 'erratic behaviour' doesn't leave scope for clarity. “You know how things are. Tomorrow they might be posted together again,” the source told Page Six.

Jones and the Heartless hitmaker were first linked in February, with the former confirming their relationship via their social media picture titled 'Date Night'. Things seemingly escalated quickly and Chaney also tattooed Kanye's name on her wrist.

Glimpses from their appearance at the Lakers game together in March also made rounds on the internet. Lastly, Chaney publically accelerated Kanye's Grammy win and wrote, “The biggest so proud”.

Kanye is currently embroiled in a divorce battle with Kim Kardashian. The duo shares four kids - daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is dating former Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. In an interaction with Good Morning America, the SKIMS founder opened up about their relationship, saying she's 'very happy and content'.

"I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them. Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling just to be at peace," Kim stated.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AIR.JP_)