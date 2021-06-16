Channing Tatum 'levels Up' As He Shows Off His 'braid Game' With Daughter's Photo

Channing Tatum has been a hands-on father and never misses a chance to show it on social media as well. From reading a children's book to his daughter to doing her hair, Tatum does it all. The Magic Mike actor recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of his little daughter and proudly flaunted her braid, which he had made.

Channing Tatum's Instagram story

White House Down actor Channing Tatum took to his Instagram handle earlier today and shared an Instagram story that featured his little daughter, Everly Tatum. In the adorable image, Everly can be seen facing the other way while her nicely done-up braid is perfectly captured by her father Channing Tatum. Along with the image, the 21 Jump Street actor also wrote, "Daddy is about level up with my braid game".

Channing Tatum's daughter Everly has made multiple appearances on her father's Instagram account. Channing recently released a children's book titled The One and Only Sparkella, and in one of the pictures posted on his IG handle, he could be seen reading the book to Everly as well. His caption read, "Guys, I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine. I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7-year-old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me." For the unversed, Everly is Channing Tatum's daughter with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan parted ways in 2019.

Channing Tatum's movies

The Logan Lucky actor is currently filming for his latest venture titled The Lost City of D. The movie has Aaron and Adam Nee at its helm and stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Patti Harrison, Oscar Nunez, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. It is slated to release next year, on April 15. Channing also completed shooting for another movie recently titled Dog, which he directed as well as produced. The movie will focus on the character of an Army Ranger named Briggs and his Belgian Malinois companion Lulu, who race down the Pacific Coast in time to catch their best friend's and handler's funeral. It will hit screens on February 18, 2022.

Image - Channing Tatum's Instagram Account

