Channing Tatum Nearly Took The Martian's Role From Matt Damon; Know What Changed

The Martian features Matt Damon in the lead role as astronaut-botanist, Mark Watney. His performance earned him several accolades, including Best Actor nomination at the 88th Academy Award and winning the Golden Globe for Best Actor - Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. However, the studio actually had Channing Tatum in mind to essay the character, but things did not work out.

Channing Tatum almost stole Matt Damon's role in The Martian

Directed by Ridley Scott, The Martian was based on a science fiction novel of the same name by author Andy Weir. Now, in a recent interview with Cinemablend, the author revealed that two actors were in competition to get the applauded lead role. He recalled that when Matt Damon expressed his interest to be a part of the movie, they were excited about it. The author clarified that he had no say whatsoever on The Martian cast. His only job was to cash the check. So, the producers and Scott were excited with the news of Damon willing to board the film.

However, Andy Weir asserted that the studio was "really pushing" to have Channing Tatum play the lead. He mentioned that he did not see that happening. The author noted that Tatum is an "absolutely gorgeous man," but he did not see him being this "really, really" smart guy, Mark Watney. He explained that he is sure the real Channing Tatum is "plenty intelligent," but that is not the kind of character he usually plays. The actor generally portrays either a guy who is gorgeous or a guy who is fearless, or both. But in the end, they got Matt Damon and Weir thinks he did such a "fantastic" job and nailed it.

The Martian tells the story of an astronaut who is left alone on Mars when his team leaves the planet thinking that he died due to a massive sandstorm. But the astronaut was indeed alive and then tries to survive on the deserted planet. With his intelligence, he builds communication with NASA who then starts a rescue mission to bring him home to Earth. The film includes Jessica Chastain, Jeff Daniels, Benedict Wong, Michael Peña, Sean Bean, Kristen Wiig, Sebastian Stan, Kate Mara, Mackenzie Davis, Aksel Hennie, Donald Glover, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

