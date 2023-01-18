Channing Tatum, Now Dating Zoe Kravitz, Calls His Divorce From Jenna Dewan 'super Scary'

Channing Tatum recently shed some light on his divorce from Jenna Dewan and revealed why he called that phase 'super scary'.

In a recent interview, Channing said that he and Jenna fought off the urge to split for a really long time even though they knew that they had grown apart.

"I think we told ourselves a story when we were young and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different.,"said Channing to Vanity Fair.

He added, "But when you're actually parents, you really understand the differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world."

Tatum calls divorce from Dewan 'super scary'

When asked about his post-split phase, he shared that at first, it seemed 'super scary' and 'terrifying'.

He said, "Your life just turns on its axis. This whole plan that you had literally just turns into sand and goes through your fingers and you're just like, 'Oh, s--t. What now?'

But after a while, the actor stood up from the worst phase of his life and said that the split was exactly what he needed. He shared, "I don't think I would've ever done the work, I think, on myself in the way that I had to do the work on myself to really try to figure out what next".

"And really, it just started with my daughter. I just dropped everything and just focused on her. And it was truly the best possible thing that I ever could have done. Because in the alone time that I have with just me and her, we've become best friends", he added.

He opened up about his current relationship with Zoë Kravitz. He asked fans to not expect wedding bells anytime soon and said, "I don't know if I'm ever going to get married again."

Channing and Jenna's timeline

Channing and Jenna met on the sets of 'Set up' in 2006. They got married in 2009 and welcomed their daughter Everly in 2013. In 2018, the couple decided to split and filed for divorce later that year. In 2019, a judge signed off on the dissolution of their marriage.