Channing Tatum On 2-mile Open Swim In The Ocean To Stay In Shape: 'It's Good To Be Alive'

Channing Tatum has always set fitness goals and as mentioned in his recent Instagram post, he does all sorts of activities to maintain being in shape. He recently posted a video on Instagram, with a long caption explaining his experience of ocean swimming and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. He wrote in the caption that he swam for 2 miles and was quite proud of what he had achieved.

Channing Tatum's Instagram video of swimming in the ocean

Channing Tatum shared a video of him coming out of the ocean after a great swimming session and he wrote in the caption, "I have done all kinds of bullsh*t to get in or stay in shape. Almost everything you can think of. And i have to say nothing yet has been more suffocating and exhausting and effective than freestyle wrestling or open ocean water swimming. There are moments in both that i am always like i think I might die haha. Yup pretty sure i can’t go on let go would be better than this. Haha 😂 and I’m not even i professional athlete. I can’t imagine the depths in which they push themselves. Unreal. I do it for movies Hahahaha very different motivation. Either way get after it everyone. It’s good to be alive. There are so many people that can’t say that. I’m so blessed. P.s as you can see I’m coming in by myself Arin didn’t make it. 2mile ocean swim bruh". (sic)

Channing Tatum's latest Instagram video received a lot of love from his celebrity friends and followers on Instagram. Jonah Hill wrote that the Ocean is everything under Channing Tatum's video while Nathaniel Knows called him a 'King', in the comment under his post. Skyler Joy left a hilarious comment under his post and wrote, "Damn good for you! Did at least use some flippers!? 😂"(sic). La Demi left a comment which read, "That’s a whole a*s snack washing up on shore, I’ll go ahead and do seafood for dinner 😝"(sic), while Mehcad was impressed by Channing and he said that he wanted to try it too.

IMAGE: CHANNING TATUM'S INSTAGRAM

