Channing Tatum Reveals He Almost Rejected Comedy-drama 'Magic Mike 3'; Know Why

Channing Tatum recently revealed that he was reluctant to join the third instalment of the famous comedy-drama Magic Mike, titled Magic Mike's Last Dance. In a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 41-year-old actor quipped that he was worried about undergoing an intense fitness and diet regime to take on the role of a stripper.

He further mentioned that it's pretty 'hard' to look like that, also because being in that kind of shape is 'unnatural' and 'not healthy'. He wondered how people who work from 9 to 5 manage to stay in shape, as he's barely able to do it despite it being his 'full-time job'.

Channing Tatum reveals why he almost turned down Magic Mike 3

The topic of his appearance in the movie came up when Kelly showed a shirtless picture of him in character. He then responded, "That might be the reason why I didn’t want to do a third one. Because I have to look like that." Tatum continued, "It’s hard to look like that. Even if you do work out, to be that kind of in shape is not natural. That’s not even healthy. You have to starve yourself. I don’t think when you’re that lean, it’s actually healthy."

He further spoke about how it takes around two months to look that lean, and one can lose that physique if you don't keep up with the workout for even three days. "Why — when it takes like, I don’t know, two months to get really lean — in three days, you can lose [a six-pack]? It’s gone. I was like, ‘What happened?'”, he quipped. Take a look at the whole conversation.

Back in November 2021, Tatum announced that he'll be reprising his role as Mike Lane in the third instalment of the film. Sharing a picture of the title page of the screenplay, Tatum wrote," "Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in."

He will now be seen in the upcoming adventure film titled The Lost City alongside Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe. Directed by Aaron and Adam Nee, the film will come out on March 25, 2022, in the United States.

