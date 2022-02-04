Channing Tatum Says He Was 'too Sad' To Watch Marvel Films After 'Gambit' Was Scrapped

Channing Tatum opened up about his Marvel film based on the character Gambit, which was eventually scrapped. The movie was in development from early 2014 with Tatum set to star in the title role and was also signed on as co-director with Reid Carolin.

In May 2019, Gambit was officially cancelled after the acquisition of 21st Century Fox by Disney. The Magic Mike actor has now revealed that he hasn't watched any Marvel movie since his movie was scrapped as he was too sad and traumatised.

Channing Tatum talks about his unproduced MCU movie

In an interview with Variety, Channing Tatum opened about the scrapped movie, Gambit, which was intended to be a spin-off of X-men. Tatum was set to star as the title character and co-direct with his long-time producing partner, Reid Carolin. The actor said, "The studio really didn’t want us to direct it. They wanted anybody but us, essentially, because we had never directed anything. Once Gambit went away, I was so traumatised."

Tatum revealed that he didn't watch any Marvel movie post his film was cancelled. "I shut off my Marvel machine. I haven’t been able to see any of the movies. I loved that character. It was just too sad. It was like losing a friend because I was so ready to play him," he said. The actor added that he would love to play the character if the studios ever picked up the project again. Tatum also admitted that he would not direct the movie as it wouldn't be a good idea.

More about 'Gambit'

Gambit is an unproduced superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name and was intended to be an instalment of the X-Men franchise. Tatum was considered for the role of Gambit in the X-Men films but was not available for that character's film introduction in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) and it was eventually played by Taylor Kitsch.

By 2014, Tatum signed on as the lead character and was also ready to co-direct the movie. Gambit was scheduled for release on 13 March 2020, but the development of the film was placed on hold due to the acquisition of 21st Century Fox by Disney. After taking over the film, Disney officially cancelled it in May 2019.

