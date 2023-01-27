Channing Tatum Says His Chemistry With Salma Hayek Came Naturally

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum recently said in an interview that the chemistry between him and Salma Hayek was easy. Tatum, who stars alongside Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance, said there was undeniable chemistry because Hayek is an icon. "It's supposed to be a big movie, it's supposed to have that feeling that a big movie has. She's an icon, like, it's not hard to just be like, 'Oh right, girl plus icon plus boy,'" said the actor. The 'White House Down' actor added, "Yeah, it's just like a whole thing, you know? It's fun!"

Channing Tatum on how 'Magic Mike' came around

The '21st Jump Street' star talked about how the latest installment of Magic Mike came to fruition. He told an outlet that he simply asked if the classic ‘Pretty Woman’ situation, referring to the Julia Roberts film, got reversed, and suddenly, the story went in that direction. "I said, 'What if we did like a reverse 'Pretty Woman' situation?" said Channing Tatum, adding, "And all of a sudden, you know, the roles were reversed."

This is in reference to the general plot of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, where Salma Hayek plays a rich socialite who gets an extraordinary lap dance from Mike Lane. That leads her to offer Channing Tatum’s character a chance to start his own show that is beyond his scope of imagination. Magic Mike’s Last Dance is set for release on February 10.