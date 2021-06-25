Channing Tatum Shares First-ever Picture Of Daughter Everly, Calls Her "my World"; See Pic

Channing Tatum's Instagram family quite recently got treated with a picture of the Step Up star as well as his daughter, through which the former went down the memory lane. The post sees Channing Tatum's daughter, Everly, 8, and him spend some quality time with each other by the beachside. During this time, as per Channing Tatum's post, his daughter spoke about the legend of the mermaid that supposedly resided in that waterbody and even went to search for her. The post, through which he has also called Everly his "world and heart" can be found below.

Channing Tatum revisits a moment shared with his daughter through an IG post:

A little about Channing Tatum's daughter:

Channing Tatum's daughter, Everly Elizabeth Tatum was born to him and his ex-wife, Jenna Dwan in 2013. The actor has successfully managed to keep his daughter out of the public eye and has only occasionally given glimpses of fatherhood through his social media posts. The actor, back in the day, had shared pictures of his daughter but has always made sure that her face won't be visible. You can find three such posts below.

A little about Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan:

Channing Tatum's family life has time and again made headlines. The actor was married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 up until 2019, during which the two became parents to Everly. The two were first linked to each other during a public event in 2006 and after the release of their first film together, Step Up, which has since then given birth to an entire film and TV franchise. Citing several personal differences, Tatum and Dewan announced their separation in 2018 and went on to finalize their divorce sometime during 2019. Since then, Tatum has been a single father to Everly.

As far as his professional commitments are concerned, the Magic Mike star serves as an executive producer for Step Up the drama series, which is also known as Step Up High Water. In addition to Tatum, Jenna Dewan also serves as an executive producer on the same. More information regarding Channing Tatum's future projects will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.