Channing Tatum Shares 'The Lost City Of D' BTS Pic Hinting At An Intense Action Scene

The Lost City of D cast Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock in the lead roles. It is an upcoming romantic adventure comedy film. The production of the project has recently begun. Now, Tatum has provided fans with an update of small behind-the-scenes action.

Channing Tatum stained with blood in 'The Lost City of D' BTS

Channing Tatum has more than 16 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. His latest post is a BTS from The Lost City of D. In the selfie picture, the actor is seen covered in blood, hinting at an intense action sequence in the movie. Tatum joked that the makers had an "incredible bbq" on the sets. Take a look at his photo below.

Channing Tatum's Instagram post caught much attention. Many users left hearty eyes, fire, and laughing emoticons in the comment section. Some even mentioned that they are waiting to see Channing Tatum in The Lost City of D. Check out a few replies below.

The Lost City of D cast includes Daniel Radcliffe, Patti Harrison, Oscar Nunez, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Brad Pitt is also said to have a cameo appearance in the movie. It is directed by Aaron and Adam Nee, who are also known as the Nee brothers, who are known for hits like Band of Robbers and The Last Romantic. The story is written by Seth Gordon and Dana Fox with the screenplay by Oren Uziel.

Deadline reported that the film follows a lonely romance novelist, played by Sanda Bullock, who was sure nothing could be terrible than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model, Channing Tatum. Then, a kidnapping attack puts them both into a fierce jungle adventure validating that life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her fictions. Principal photography commenced in May 2021 following the COVID-19 safety protocols. The Lost City of D arrives on April 15, 2022.

