Channing Tatum Talks About Working With Rumoured Girlfriend Zoe Kravitz; 'perfectionist'

Channing Tatum has sparked dating rumours with The Batman star Zoe Kravitz time and again after the duo was spotted hanging out for coffee dates, bike rides, museum visits among other things. Channing and Zoe's dating timeline reportedly started last January when Kravitz cast Tatum in her directorial debut film Pussy Island. According to People, sources quipped that their relationship was 'strictly platonic' during that time, however, it was later confirmed that the two are dating. In a new cover story for Variety, the Step Up actor spoke about working with Zoe in Pussy Island, calling her a 'perfectionist'.

Tatum recounted telling Kravitz to not 'also act' in the film, besides directing it since it can be 'overly demanding'. "I was like, 'You'll need double the days.' She's a perfectionist in the best possible way," he further mentioned. In an earlier conversation with Deadline, Kravitz also spoke about why she cast Channing in the film. She said, “Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character,”.

She further called him a 'true feminist', someone who's keenly interested in exploring the film's subject. “I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows. I got the sense he’s a true feminist, and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter,” she added.

Tatum and Kravitz also attended the 2021 Met Gala event, however, arrived at the venue separately. They were seen leaving the event together to go for an afterparty, with sources quipping the two "did not take their hands off of each other,".

As for their previous relationships. Kravitz was married to American actor Karl Glusman. Zoe then filed for divorce in December 2020, which was finalised later on. Meanwhile, Tatum was earlier married to Jenna Dewan, and the duo shares an 8½-year-old daughter Everly. Post his divorce from Jenna, Tatum dated Jessie J.

In October, a source told People that Zoe and Channing "don't seem to care about hiding their relationship anymore." and it was obvious that they're in a 'very happy' place.

(IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ @CHANNINGTATUM/ AP)