Channing Tatum To Return In Third Film Of Magic Mike franchise 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

Channing Tatum took to his Twitter account on Tuesday and had a welcome surprise for all Magic Mike fans. He announced that he and director Steven Soderbergh were reuniting for the third part of the film, which was titled, Magic Mike's Last Dance. He also shared a picture of the title page of the screenplay.

The actor captioned the picture of the screenplay, "Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in." as he made the announcement. He revealed that the film would be written by Reid Carolin, who also wrote the screenplay for the first two films. The upcoming film will debut exclusively on HBO Max. Steven Soderbergh will be back to direct the third film after he took a break from the franchise for Magic Mike XXL. Although he edited and shot the film, it was helmed by Gregory Jacobs. Jacobs will now be now of the producers on the sets of the film alongside Nick Wechsler, Carolin and Peter Kiernan.

Back in 2016, Channing Tatum mentioned that there were no plans to come back for a third film, but that the story was now being adapted for a stage experience. The very first multi-year North American tour will begin in Nashville from April 6, 2022, according to reports by Entertainment Weekly. Magic Mike Live also launched in 2017 in Las Vegas and also in London and Berlin. Soderbergh later mentioned that witnessing the choreographic team and the actors in action pushed him to make another film. Although Magic Mike's Last Dance does not have a release date yet, nor has the rest of Channing Tatum's co-stars been revealed, fans await the release of the film.

HBO recently unveiled the trailer of its reality show, Finding Magic Mike, which was inspired by the film. The show will feature 10 men from across the country who have lost their 'magic' and will practice and learn dance routines to win the ultimate title of 'The Real Magic Mike' and a cash prize. The show will release on December 16 and will premiere on HBO Max.

