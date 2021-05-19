Charles Grodin, Actor Of 'Midnight Run' Dies At 86 In Connecticut

The Heartbreak Kid actor Charles Grodin, who won millions of hearts in the black and white era with his off-beat acting, passed away on Tuesday. Charles Grodin's age was 86 when he took his last breath at his home in Wilton, Connecticut. As per his son Nicholas Grodin, Charles was battling against bone marrow cancer which ultimately took his life.

Charles Grodin's decades in the entertainment industry

Charles Grodin made his acting debut with a small appearance on The Virginian in the 1960s. After appearing on several shows, he became a familiar household face. However, Elaine May's The Heartbreak came as a turning point in Charles' career as he bagged the lead role of Lenny Cantrow in the film. It also made him enter the nominations for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. After working for almost two decades, Charles co-starred Robert De Niro in the 1988 action comedy film Midnight Run.

Entering the 90s, Grodin expresses his love for talk shows as he appeared as a commentator on radio and TV. Along with a CNBC talk show, he made guest appearances on Late Night With David Letterman and The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. Other than acting, Charles also tried his hand in writing and won a Primetime Emmy Award for The Paul Simmon Television Special alongside Lorne Michaels, Paul Simon, Chevy Chase, and Lily Tomlin. He also wrote some books including It Would Be So Nice If You Weren't Here and How I Got To Be Whoever It Is I Am.

A list of Charles Grodin's movies

Charles Grodin was known for his comic timing and off-beat acting. He won several hearts with his acting on the big screen. Charles Grodin's movies include Beethoven, Clifford, The Heartbreak Kid, Midnight Run, Seems Like Old Times, Beethoven's 2, The Lonely Guy, So I Married An Axe Murderer, Taking Care Of Business, Heaven Can Wait, Heart And Souls, The Couch Trip, Rosemary's Baby, My Summer Story, Ishtar, While We're Young, The Woman In Red, King Kong, The Great Muppet Caper, The Private Life Of A Modern Woman, You Can't Hurry Love, and The Incredible Shrinking Woman.

IMAGE: STILL FROM MIDNIGHT RUN

