Charli D’Amelio And Sister Dixie Quit Hype House To Pursue A Reality Show?

Charli D’Amelio and sister Dixie have presumably quit TikTok’s Hype House secretly, according to a news portal. It was reported by a news portal that tension has begun to brew among the creators' group, Hype house. There have been rumours which direct towards Charli D’Amelio and her sister Dixie who have left the group secretly in order to pursue their own careers which includes a family TV show.

Charli D'Amelio and sister Dixie quit the Hype House to pursue a reality show?

Charli D’Amelio is one of the biggest users of TikTok and has over 50 million followers at just 15 years of age along with her sister who is 18. The sisters had earlier mentioned in an interview that the D’Amelio family reality show is in the works. The two sisters were signed by major talent agencies who have known to cater to stars like Mariah Carey and Johnny Depp.

Followers of the Hype House have noticed that there have been several clashes faced among members in the house lately. This includes a lawsuit between co-founders Daisy Keech and Thomas Petrou. The breakup of Charli and creator Chase Hudson too came as a shock to fans. Prior to this, Alex Warren too had been slammed by fans of David Dobrik, who accused him of copying their superstar’s videos. Fans have begun speculating that Charli D’Amelio and sister Dixie have quit the group in order to save their own career.

The Hype House is a space where the creators live in a huge mansion in Los Angeles. The house is home to 18 TikTok creators including Charli D’Amelio and her sister Dixie. The creators make approximately 150 videos a day according to a news portal. All of the members help to boost each other’s account on the platform. Following this, the Hype House has not promoted any videos by Charli D’Amelio or Dixie in a while. This has led fans to solidify the rumours of Charli D’Amelio and Dixie quitting the Hype House.

