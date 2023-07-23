Charlie Chaplin's Daughter Josephine Passes Away At 74

Josephine Hannah Chaplin, legendary actor Charlie Chaplin's daughter, died on July 13 in Paris. The Chaplin family confirmed her death. She was 74 years old.

2 things you need to know

Josephine Hannah Chaplin was born on March 28, 1949.

She is the daughter of Charlie and Oona O'Neill.

Who was Josephine Hannah Chaplin?

Josephine was the third child of Charlie Chaplin and his fourth wife Oona O’Neill. Oona was British actress and the daughter of Nobel Prize-winning playwright Eugene O’Neill.

Josephine tied the knot with Greek businessman Nikki Sistovaris in 1969. They parted ways in in 1977 . She then married archaeologist Jean-Claude Gardin in 1989. He died in 2013. Josephine is survived by her three sons Charly, Arthur and Julien Ronet. Jane, Michael, Christopher, Geraldine, Victoria, Annette and Eugene are her siblings.

Josephine Hannah Chaplin's filmography

The late actress made her acting debut in the film Limelight (1952) as the child artist in the opening scene. In 1967, she again appeared in her father's film, A Countess From Hong Kong, along with her other sisters. In 1972, she made her debut as a lead actress in Pier Paolo Pasolini's award-winning film The Canterbury Tales. The same year, she starred in two other films, Escape to the Sun and L'Odeur des Fauves.

Later, she was part of films like The Bay Boy (1984) with Kiefer Sutherland and Hemingway, and Poulet au vinaigre (1985), which entered the Cannes Film Festival the same year.

Josephine Hannah Chaplin was also part of several TV shows such as L'Homme sans visage (1975), Les années d'illusion (1977), Histoires insolites(1979), Hemingway (1988) and Le masque (1989).