Charlie Cox, who's known by many for his powerful role as Matt Murdock in the television series Daredevil, recently revealed that he wasn't impressed by Ben Affleck's 2003 movie that starred the latter as the blind Marvel superhero. Cox, who made a surprise cameo appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, quipped that h hadn't even seen the film until he was cast as the eponymous hero in the Netflix series.

According to Variety, Cox made this revelation at the Middle East Film and Comic Con 2022 in Abu Dhabi, further adding that he felt the Daredevil movie was 'a little tonally confused'. He iterated that he although liked Ben Affleck's performance as Murdock, the movie 'tried to do too much'.

In a recent panel, he said, "I watched it once, and then I wanted to go and do my own thing," adding, "I don’t love the movie, I feel like the movie tried to do too much and it was a little tonally confused.” Further explaining his statement, Cox said, "They had everyone in that movie — they had Kingpin, they had Bullseye, they had Elektra, they had Karen Page, they had Foggy," and continued, "It was saturated, and it’s two hours. So that was part of that problem."

Cox further expressed hope to essay the role of Daredevil in a movie, hailing the Marvel for their splendid line of work. He said, "I’m such a fan of everything they’ve done so far, I wouldn’t underestimate them at all." He further mentioned, "So if they wanted to make a more PG version of Daredevil, I back them to find a way to do where it feels totally in keeping with everything we’ve done.”

For the uninitiated, Daredevil, along with other Marvel series on Netflix, was removed from the streaming platform on March 1, 2022, after Disney regained the license for the series. All three seasons of Charlie's Darevdeil are set to stream on Disney Plus from March 16. The series also stars Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Rosario Dawson, and Vincent D'Onofrio in pivotal roles.

