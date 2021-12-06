Charlie Cox To Return As Daredevil In MCU, Confirms President Kevin Feige

Marvel’s president Kevin Feige has confirmed that if Matt Murdock aka Daredevil appears in the MCU, Charlie Cox will be playing the character in future MCU films. Recently, during the press tour for Tom Holand starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home, Feige confirmed the news while speaking to the media.

Cox first appeared as the masked vigilante in Netflix's Daredevil in the year 2015. The actor continued to play the character for three seasons. He has also appeared in the spinoff series, The Defenders.

Kevin Feige confirms Charlie Cox would return as Daredevil

According to the news outlet, Independent, during the press tour for the recently released superhero film that is led by Holland, Feige said, "If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil." The statement, however, also confirms that Cox has not officially been cast in the MCU films. Marvel's head has also confirmed that they will bring the actor back as Daredevil if the franchise decides to include the character.

As Cox appeared in the MCU films initially as a part of the mega studio, Netflix's Marvel shows never connected his character with any MCU storylines. Many fans were disappointed when Netflix's Marvel shows were cancelled including Daredevil. All three seasons of the series received rave reviews and Season 3 even set up bullseye to be the main villain in the new season. After it was made clear that Daredevil would not return for Season 4, fans had petitioned for Cox to join the Studio as Matt Murdock.

Earlier, there were rumours surfacing on the internet that Cox was to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home to represent Peter Parker after his identity is revealed by Mysterio. Daredevil could also feature in She-Hulk since the series is introducing Bruce Banner's cousin Jennifer Walters, who is a lawyer.

Many fans are speculating that Cox could also show up in Hawkeye since Jeremy Renner's show is rumoured to be introducing Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin. Even though D'Onofrio has not officially been cast in the series, the actor is likely to reprise his role.

Image: Twitter/@nacaomarveI