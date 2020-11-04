Charlie Hunnam Reveals Why He Bailed On 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' Years Ago

Charlie Hunnam is a very popular American actor, best known for the serious characters he portrays on-screen. But, before the actor dived into a pool of playing strong and serious characters, he had appeared in many comedy series, mainly being Judd Apatow’s Undeclared. At the time, Charlie had become good friends with co-star Jason Segel, which landed him with the opportunity to play the lead character in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. But, Charlie Hunnam has recently revealed that he declined the offer and here’s why. Read further ahead to know more about why the actor refused to play the lead character in Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

Charlie Hunnam reveals why he bailed on Forgetting Sarah Marshall

According to reports from Cinema Blend, Charlie Hunnam has recently revealed the reason behind why the actor bailed on playing the lead character in the romantic comedy, Forgetting Sarah Marshall. He said that his friend and co-star Jason Segel wrote Forgetting Sarah Marshall for the two of them to do it together. Jason wrote the character of Aldous Snow (later played by Russell Brand) for him. Charlie Hunnam even went and did the table read, which in fact was very successful.

Charlie Hunnam revealed that he was in a dark night of the soul in his career, at that point, and felt as though he needed to seize the trajectory. He said that the character in Forgetting Sarah Marshall just was not really aligned with what he wanted at that period of his life and career and what he wanted to be doing. Jason Segel was one of his best friends and that is why he wrote the film for Charlie Hunnam. But, the actor said that he had to tell Jason “I’m so sorry, I’m not gonna do this”. Charlie Hunnam revealed that this was one of those things that were wasn’t very well received by the inner circle of that production team. The actor had to stand his ground and say, “Listen, it’s nothing personal. I’m just following my North star. I’m just in a weird spot and I’m trying to define for myself what the path forward is”.

Since then, the Hollywood actor has carved out a much different path for himself. He is seen working mostly on intense dramas and action movies, like Pacific Rim, Triple Frontier and his latest movie, Jungleland. It does not sound like the actor has any regrets either as he then mentioned that he thinks actor Russell Brand was the best person to play Aldous Snow.

